Maharashtra: 6-Month-Old Heroic Pit Bull Sacrifices Life Protecting Owner In Brutal Armed Attack; Family Demands Justice | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Mumbai-based animal welfare activist Xavier Santiago is assisting a family in seeking justice after their six-month-old American pit bull, Cafe, was beaten and stabbed to death with a bat and a sharp weapon in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar while saving its owner, Amitabh Karad, 23.

About The Incident

The incident was triggered when Amitabh requested a resident on the upper floor of his building to lower the music volume. This request led to a heated argument with a group of youngsters, one of whom fell down while the puppy was being playful. Following the initial dispute, the group returned to the residence in Satara Parisar’s Sheetal Nagar around 12.30 am on March 7 armed with weapons, bats and pipes.

The youngsters allegedly began physically assaulting Amitabh, but Cafe intervened, drawing the attackers’ attention away and providing the critical moments needed for his owner to escape into a neighbour’s flat. The Satara police registered an FIR against unidentified persons on the basis of a statement from Riya Karad, 20, Amitabh’s sister.

The complainant stated that the suspects locked the family’s door from the outside, preventing them from helping the dog as it was being tortured and killed. After a neighbour eventually opened the door, the boys threatened to kill the family before fleeing. While Amitabh escaped, the young dog succumbed to severe injuries at the scene. Police registered the FIR under sections of animal cruelty and damage to property.

Riya has since written to the Commissioner of Police requesting that charges of attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy. “The weapons-carrying group clearly came with an intention to hurt the young man (Amitabh), but couldn’t do that because of Cafe’s courageous act,” Santiago said. Highlighting the lack of CCTV in the rural area, the activist added, “We have requested the police to analyse the footage of cameras installed under the Smart City project.”

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