Reel Gone Really Wrong! Bengaluru Woman Tries To 'Courier' Father For Online Content, Lands In Police Station |

Bengaluru: A shocking incident from Bengaluru has gone viral after a woman and her family allegedly attempted to 'courier' her elderly father inside a sack as part of a staged social media reel, raising serious concerns over reckless content creation.

The incident reportedly took place at a courier service office under the jurisdiction of the Vyalikaval police station, where the family arrived carrying a large sack and requested it be shipped. According to reports, the behaviour of the group aroused suspicion among the staff when they refused to clearly disclose the contents of the parcel.

We live in a weird weird world. Daughter & family pack father in a gunny bag,take him to a courier office,ask staff to send parcel out of Bengaluru, all this for a reel showing it's easier to courier a man than get bus & train tickets this festive season. Land in police station. pic.twitter.com/ROz2SWjFpT — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) March 17, 2026

Sensing something unusual, employees decided to inspect the package. To their shock, they discovered an elderly man inside the sack. Staff members were left stunned, with reports indicating that the man appeared visibly distressed and was struggling to breathe after being confined in the tightly packed space.

Bizarre Concept Behind Reel

When questioned, the family reportedly claimed that the act was part of a planned social media video. They said the idea was meant to highlight the difficulties of travel during festive periods such as Ugadi and Ramzan, when bus tickets are often unavailable. According to them, the concept humorously depicted 'couriering a person' as a last resort during peak travel demand.

Despite being confronted, the family allegedly insisted that the courier staff proceed with accepting the parcel, arguing that they had already made the effort to bring it to the office. Their insistence escalated the situation, prompting employees to alert the police.

Apology Video Shot At Police Station

Authorities soon arrived at the scene and took the family to the police station for questioning. Officials later confirmed that the group recorded an apology video, admitting their actions were irresponsible and potentially dangerous. After issuing a strict warning against attempting such stunts in the future, police released the family without registering a formal case.

The incident has triggered widespread debate on social media, with many users criticising the growing trend of extreme measures taken for viral content.