'Is He Insane?' Rajasthan Man Offers Cigarette & Canned Drink To Small Child For Reel; Viral Video Sparks Outrage - Watch

A shocking video circulating on social media has triggered widespread anger after it allegedly showed a man offering canned drink (possibly alcohol) and a cigarette to a young child. The clip, which many online users claim is from Rajasthan, has prompted calls for strict legal action and raised serious concerns about child safety.

In the disturbing footage, a man seated on a motorcycle appears to hand a beer can and a lit cigarette to a small child. The child is seen taking sips from the can and attempting to smoke, coughing shortly afterward. The motorcycle’s registration number, reportedly RJ25 SS 8392, is visible in the video, leading some users to urge authorities to trace the individual involved.

However, the exact time, date, and location of the incident have not yet been confirmed.

Social media reaction and police tagging

The video gained traction after X user Divya Gandoyra Tandon shared it online, tagging the official handle of Rajasthan Police and demanding action. She stressed that providing alcohol and tobacco products to minors is a punishable offence under Indian law and emphasised that children should never be used for entertainment or social media content.

One user commented, "It seems that parents have made up their mind that education will not do anything, only by making reels will children become successful, whether it is a good reel or a bad one."

Another said, "The act is disgusting, but who is recording this instead of stopping it or calling police on the spot? This looks like it was staged for views. @PoliceRajastha investigate both the man & the person who filmed/uploaded it."

Her post quickly went viral, sparking a heated debate. Many users expressed outrage, criticising what they described as a growing trend of reckless “reel culture,” where individuals allegedly create shocking content for online views. Several commenters demanded immediate investigation and accountability, stating that the safety and well-being of minors must remain a top priority.