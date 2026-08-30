VIDEO: Passenger Boat With Around 270 People Capsizes Off Northern Cyprus, Rescue Underway

A major search and rescue operation is under way after a passenger vessel carrying around 270 people capsized off the coast of northern Cyprus, local media reported on Sunday.

The Turkish Interior Ministry said the vessel was carrying 259 passengers and eight crew members when it began taking on water about four nautical miles off Kyrenia Port and was in danger of sinking. Authorities immediately launched a large-scale rescue operation.

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Kyrenia Mayor Murat Senkul described the situation as “very serious”, saying that 159 of the people on board had been reached. In a Facebook post, he said around 270 passengers and crew members were aboard the vessel when it went down off the northern Cyprus coast.

There was some variation in the number of people reported to have been on board, with Turkey’s Interior Ministry later putting the total at 267.

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Several vessels and helicopters have been deployed for the rescue effort. The Northern Cyprus Coast Guard sent four marine vessels, while the passenger ship Akgunler 3 was also dispatched to assist. Turkey’s Coast Guard Command deployed another five vessels and two helicopters, while six naval vessels were assigned by the Turkish Naval Forces Command to support the operation.

Senkul said coastal security teams and several smaller boats were taking part in the rescue effort alongside the Akgunlerin Express.

Authorities said search and rescue operations were continuing in coordination among multiple agencies. Further details about casualties were not immediately available.