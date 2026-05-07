Video: Pakistani Army Officer Questions Use Of English By Indian Military Officials During Briefing; Netizens React | X @MattooShashank & ANI

A video showing a Pakistani Army officer expressing frustration over the use of English by Indian Army officers during a recent military-level briefing on the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor has gone viral on social media, triggering a wave of reactions.

In the clip, the officer is heard questioning why English was being used in the exchange, saying: “Abhi thodi der pehle aaye hue the inke DGMO, DG Air Operations aur senior officers aa gaye. Pehli baat toh yeh hai ki tumhe kisne kaha ki angrezi mein baatcheet kare ho. Isliye ki tum sunna nahi chahte ho duniya ko ki haan yeh hua tha aur yeh nahi.”

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The remark appears to suggest that the use of English by Indian Army officials in official communication was intentional and part of narrative building.

As the clip circulated, netizens reacted sharply. Some users pointed out that India is a multilingual nation where English is commonly used as a neutral bridge language, especially in inter-state and international communication. Others argued that the use of language in military or diplomatic exchanges is standard practice and not unusual.

A section of commenters also used the moment to highlight broader India–Pakistan comparisons, bringing in political references and contrasting communication styles between the two countries.