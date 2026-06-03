Video of US Man Tearing Indian Flag Fumes Netizens, Reignites Immigration Debate

A video allegedly showing a US resident from Texas tearing the Indian national flag outside the city hall building has sparked a heated debate on social media. The act was allegedly carried out as a protest against Indian immigration in the United States.

The video was shared by Elijah Scahffer with the username E on X (formerly Twitter). The clip showed the young man identified as Clayton Walker standing with a cigarette in his mouth while tearing apart an Indian flag. As he ripped the flag, several people around him can be seen cheering and chanting anti-India slogans, including "Yay, F*ck India, let's go." Apart from the video, the page 'E' also has several anti-India posts showing hate against Indian immigrants.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were divided in their response, while some condemned the act towards Indians and immigrants. On the other hand, the man argued that frustration over immigration policies exists, but added that tearing a flag would not solve concerns over immigration, urging for more constructive discussion on H1B policy issues.

One user wrote, "Looks more like a mental health issue to me."

Another questioned, "Just asking. Isn't the USA a country of immigrants? What percentage of the US population is indigenous?"

Some other noted, "Hate against Indians will only rise if attitudes don’t change and norms of host countries continue to be ignored. Too often, loopholes are exploited, including insurance, free healthcare, and free food. Cutting queues, being excessively loud in public, flaunting hegemony, and showing outright derogatory behaviour have become the stereotype."

"This is what we are forced to do because our leaders won’t stop this invasion," a user commented.

Another noted, "You’re protesting the wrong flag. It's the US politicians who made this possible. You don’t like the law that imports them? Blame the correct ppl"

"Unnecessary hatred towards a peaceful community of immigrants. Just for clout"

"This guy is frustrated, but ripping a flag won't fix policy. Indians on H-1B are legally here, filling skilled tech roles that US companies hire for. Rapid change in places like Frisco stresses housing/schools—fair point for debate."

A user asked, "Why don’t you ask American companies why they are enslaving Indians for cheap labour?"