Video: Netanyahu Vows Stronger Strikes On Iran, Says Military Campaign Intensifying

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday announced an intensified military campaign against Iran, stating that Israeli forces are increasing pressure on the country’s military and logistical infrastructure.

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In a video message posted on the social media platform X, Netanyahu said Israeli operations had recently targeted key military assets, including transport aircraft and helicopters belonging to the Iranian Air Force. He added that Israeli forces had also struck railway tracks and bridges allegedly used to move weapons and materials linked to Iran’s military activities.

According to him, the operations were aimed at disrupting the movement of weapons and weakening the capabilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Netanyahu stressed that the strikes were not directed at civilians but intended to weaken what he described as a long-standing regime that has ruled Iran for decades. He framed the campaign as necessary to counter threats posed to Israel and countries in the region.

The announcement comes amid ongoing joint operations involving Israel and the United States, with Israeli officials claiming progress in degrading Iranian air assets and critical transport links. Regional tensions remain high as both sides continue to exchange claims over the impact of the strikes.