 Video: Netanyahu Vows Stronger Strikes On Iran, Says Military Campaign Intensifying
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldVideo: Netanyahu Vows Stronger Strikes On Iran, Says Military Campaign Intensifying

Video: Netanyahu Vows Stronger Strikes On Iran, Says Military Campaign Intensifying

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced intensified strikes against Iran, claiming Israeli forces destroyed aircraft, helicopters, rail tracks, and bridges used by military units. He said the operations target the Revolutionary Guards and are not aimed at civilians. The escalation comes amid ongoing Israel-US operations, keeping regional tensions at heightened levels.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, April 07, 2026, 08:29 PM IST
article-image

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday announced an intensified military campaign against Iran, stating that Israeli forces are increasing pressure on the country’s military and logistical infrastructure.

In a video message posted on the social media platform X, Netanyahu said Israeli operations had recently targeted key military assets, including transport aircraft and helicopters belonging to the Iranian Air Force. He added that Israeli forces had also struck railway tracks and bridges allegedly used to move weapons and materials linked to Iran’s military activities.

According to him, the operations were aimed at disrupting the movement of weapons and weakening the capabilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Read Also
US-Iran-Israel War: ‘Will Continue To Act With All Might Until Goals Achieved,’ Says Israeli PM...
article-image

Netanyahu stressed that the strikes were not directed at civilians but intended to weaken what he described as a long-standing regime that has ruled Iran for decades. He framed the campaign as necessary to counter threats posed to Israel and countries in the region.

The announcement comes amid ongoing joint operations involving Israel and the United States, with Israeli officials claiming progress in degrading Iranian air assets and critical transport links. Regional tensions remain high as both sides continue to exchange claims over the impact of the strikes.

Follow us on