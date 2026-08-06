Video: Mid-air Scare On Batik Air's Kuala Lumpur-Kochi Flight After Passenger Tries To Open Emergency Exit

A major mid-air scare unfolded aboard a Batik Air flight travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Kochi after a passenger allegedly smashed an emergency exit window panel and attempted to open the aircraft's emergency exit door, prompting swift action from the cabin crew and fellow travellers.

Passenger allegedly turns violent

The incident took place on Wednesday night aboard Batik Air Flight OD231, a Boeing 737 operating between Malaysia and Kerala. According to police, the accused, identified as 36-year-old Jamsheer Athanikkal, a native of Palakkad currently living in Sreemoolanagaram, was seated in seat 12A when he allegedly began behaving erratically.

Investigators said the incident occurred while the aircraft was cruising towards Kochi between approximately 9.30 pm and 11.05 pm. Jamsheer allegedly kicked and shattered the emergency exit window panel before trying to force open the exit door.

Crew members and passengers quickly intervened and restrained him. According to police, the accused resisted attempts to control him and allegedly issued threats, creating panic inside the aircraft.

Flight lands safely

"He smashed and shattered the emergency glass panel using his foot while the plane was in flight," an officer from the Nedumbassery police station told local media outlet Onmanorama. The officer added that considerable effort was required to move him away from the exit.

The flight landed safely at Cochin International Airport at around 11.10 pm, where personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took the passenger into custody.

Investigation underway

Police said preliminary findings do not indicate alcohol consumption, while investigations are continuing to determine the motive behind the incident. The accused has been booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Aircraft Act, 1934, and the Kerala Police Act. He is expected to be produced before a court.