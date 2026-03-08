VIDEO: Loud Explosion Near US Embassy In Norway's Oslo Amid Middle East Tensions; No Casualties Reported |

An explosion was reported near the United States Embassy in Oslo early Sunday, leading a major police response in the Norwegian capital. Authorities said no casualties have been reported so far.

According to Oslo Police District, the blast occurred around 1 am local time in Oslo. Officers received multiple reports of a loud bang before arriving at the scene and confirming that an explosion had occurred near the embassy premises.

Blast Near Entrance Of Embassy's Consular Section

Public broadcaster NRK quoted police incident commander Michael Delmer as saying the blast affected the entrance of the embassy’s consular section.

“At around 1 am we received several reports of an explosion. We arrived shortly afterward and confirmed that there had been an explosion that hit the US embassy,” Delmer told NRK, adding that the damage appeared to be minor.

Police said they would not comment further on the nature of the damage or the cause of the explosion as the investigation is still in its early stages. A large number of police resources were deployed to the area, and officials confirmed they were in close contact with the embassy.

Residents living near the diplomatic compound also reported hearing a loud blast in the early hours of the morning.

Police Rules Out Middle East Tensions Link To Explosion

The incident comes at a time when US diplomatic missions across parts of the Middle East have been placed on high alert due to United States military operations involving Iran. However, police said there is currently no indication that the explosion in Oslo is linked to the ongoing tensions.