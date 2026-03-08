Iran vs US-Israel War: IDF Bombs Oil Depots In Tehran As Middle East Conflict Escalates; Terrifying Visuals Show Towering Flames |

The Israel Defense Forces on Saturday confirmed carrying out airstrikes on several Iranian fuel depots in Tehran, as the conflict between Israel and Iran continued to intensify. Visuals of the massive fire have surfaced on the internet showing towering flames and thick black smoke from the facility.

In a statement, the IDF said the strikes targeted fuel storage facilities allegedly used by Iran’s military to support operational infrastructure. Videos circulating online showed large flames and explosions at the Shahran oil depot in Tehran following the attack.

“The military forces of the Iranian terror regime make direct and frequent use of these fuel tanks to operate military infrastructure,” the IDF said, adding that the strike was aimed at further damaging Iran’s military capabilities.

Earlier, Iranian state media reported that an oil depot in southern Tehran near the capital’s main refinery complex had been hit. The ILNA news agency said the refinery itself was not damaged. Additional strikes were also reported at a fuel depot in northwestern Tehran, where an AFP journalist said flames and thick smoke were seen rising from the site.

Trump Blames Iran Over School Attack

Meanwhile, Donald Trump on Saturday blamed Iran for what authorities described as a deadly strike on a school in Minab, a southern county of Iran.

“We think it was done by Iran. Because they are very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions. They have no accuracy whatsoever,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

US President Donald Trump blames Iran for a deadly strike on an elementary school in the southern Iranian town of Minab. "We think it was done by Iran. Because they are very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions. They have no accuracy whatsoever," Trump tells reporters… pic.twitter.com/oPNBFeraPM — Roya News English (@RoyaNewsEnglish) March 8, 2026

Iranian officials said the strike hit a girls’ elementary school last Saturday, killing more than 150 people, most of them students. Neither Israel nor the United States has claimed responsibility for the reported attack.

In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Friday that it had targeted the Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates with drones and precision missiles, alleging that the base had been used as a launch point for the school strike.

The United States Department of Defense confirmed it is investigating the incident, while Marco Rubio said the United States would “not deliberately target a school.”

According to a report by The New York Times, earlier US military statements suggested that American forces were attacking naval targets near the Strait of Hormuz, where a base of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards is located, indicating that US forces may have been involved in the strike.