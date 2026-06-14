Video: Indian Seafarer Dies Off Oman Coast; Crew Uses Water Bottles To Preserve Body, Alleges Negligence

The Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) has appealed to Indian authorities for urgent intervention after a 35-year-old Indian seafarer allegedly died aboard the MT Celestial off the coast of Oman, with his body reportedly remaining on the vessel for more than two days without proper refrigeration.

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According to posts shared by the union on X on Sunday, the deceased, identified as Second Officer Nishanth Uirthanathan from Tamil Nadu, fell seriously ill and passed away on June 11. The FSUI claimed that delays in medical evacuation amid regional tensions contributed to the tragedy and that the crew has since been forced to use cold water bottles in an attempt to slow decomposition of the body, creating what it described as a distressing and potentially hazardous situation.

The union also shared a video in which the captain of the MT Celestial allegedly demonstrates the improvised preservation efforts and appeals to Indian authorities for immediate assistance in repatriating the body. The captain further claimed that the shipowner had abandoned its responsibilities and was not providing adequate support to the vessel or its crew.

Tagging the Indian Embassy in Muscat, the Ministry of External Affairs, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and other authorities, the FSUI urged swift action to preserve and repatriate the mortal remains and to provide assistance to the crew.

In a separate post, the union alleged that a medical visa or evacuation costing just 10 Omani Riyals (around Rs 2,473) could have saved the officer's life. It accused the shipowner of negligence and called for accountability over both the handling of the medical emergency and the continued delay in arranging the repatriation of the body.

The allegations made by the FSUI and the ship's captain have not been independently verified, and there has been no immediate public response from the shipowner or the relevant authorities regarding the claims.