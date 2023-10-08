VIDEO: Hamas Militants Land At 'Rave Party' Using Paragliders In Israel; Partygoers Keep Dancing Even After Spotting Them

Hamas Militants Land At 'Rave Party' Using Paragliders In Israel | Twitter

Tel Aviv: The war between the Hamas-Palestinian militants and Israel has been escalating after Hamas fired over 5,000 rockets and infiltrated the borders and entered Israel on Saturday. They killed many civilians and also took few of them as hostages, they took the hostages to Gaza by capturing them. They entered the borders of Israel via sea, land and air. The terrorists were also seen paragliding and entering the Israeli territory under the cover of missile attacks. They also ransacked the walls that were built on the borders and entered Israel.

The terrorists are flying around where a rave party was being conducted

A video of the terrorists entering in Israel by air via paragliding has been doing rounds on social media. The video shows that the terrorists are flying around where a rave party was being conducted and people are seen dancing in the party without any clue that the country has been invaded by the Hamas militants. The terrorists landed at the party and killed many people and also took a few of them along with them as hostages. Earlier, Hamas also released a video of its militants training to take off and land using paragliders.

The partygoers were looking at the terrorists

The partygoers were looking at the terrorists and also saw them landing at the site. The partygoers had no clue that the people who were landing on the party site were Hamas militants and they continued to party and dance at the rave party even after seeing the terrorists in the air. The Palestinians entered the rave party and killed many innocent civilians partying at the spot. They also took them as hostages as they are reportedly planning to swap these hostages to release their prisoners in Israel.

Hamas militants attacked Israel

Hamas militants attacked Israel on Saturday after firing around 5,000 missiles on Israel. The militants in large numbers then infiltrated the borders and entered Israel. Many horrific videos were circulating on social media in which it can be seen that the militants are roaming on the streets and killing the civilians in Israel. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war and said that Israel would extratc an unprecedented price from its enemy.

'Al-Aqsa Flood' mission

Hamas military commander Muhammad Al-Deif named the mission as Al-Aqsa Flood and said that they are avenging the Israeli forces for targeting their women and children. He also said that they will desecrate Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. One of its leaders Saleh Al-Arouri also said that Jerusalem will be liberated soon. There are reports that the Hamas militants have also captured few of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers and took then as hostages. Hamas has also claimed that Israel is unaware of the number of hostages they have captured.

