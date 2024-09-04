VIDEO: Couple & 4 Dogs Narrowly Escape Death After 'Drunk' Driver Crashes Car Into Their Living Room In Arizona | X

Arizona: In a shocking, a car crashed into the home of Marcus Holmberg and Sabrina Rivera in Phoenix, Arizona, leaving the couple with minor injuries. The terrifying incident was captured on CCTV and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and it can be seen in the video that the vehicle smashed through the wall of their living room as they prepared to eat dinner on their couch.

The couple and their four dogs were present at home when the incident occurred. It can be seen in the video that the couple and their dogs narrowly escaped as the car crashed into their home after smashing the wall of their living room. The couple and the people were shocked to see the horrific incident and were amazed to see that the couple escaped the horrific accident with minor injuries only.

Rivera recounted the horrific incident to Storyful, mentioning that both she and her partner sustained minor injuries, and fortunately, their four dogs, who were also in the room at the time, escaped without any apparent harm. "They are sore and scared. No injuries were found, but a vet visit will be necessary once we can afford it," she said, highlighting the emotional and financial strain the event has caused.

The crash caused significant damage to their home, with Rivera noting, "The incident destroyed everything". In response to the destruction, the couple has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the cost of repairs.

Phoenix police reported that the driver, an 18-year-old, was arrested at the scene. They believe that the driver, who was performing reckless stunts such as "donuts" outside the house, was impaired at the time of the crash. It is also being claimed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred.

Despite the traumatic event, the couple is grateful that their dogs were unharmed. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of impaired and reckless driving.