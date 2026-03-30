VIDEO Claiming FBI Director Kash Patel Dancing To ‘Sun Saiba Sun’ Goes Viral; Here’s the Truth Behind It

A video is going viral on social media claiming to show FBI Director Kash Patel dancing to the Bollywood song ‘Sun Saiba Sun’, amid reports of his personal email being hacked.

The video shows a man in a T-shirt and half pants dancing and matching the rhythm of the song at what looks like his house. However, the video has no connection to Patel or the alleged hack, NDTV reported.

The video was posted by a netizen with the caption, "Director of the FBI, Kash Petel's account hacked. Video leaked online. What does that say about the ability of the current FBI director to not click on phishing emails."

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Reportedly, the video was originally posted on December 23, 2022, by a user identified as ‘Jaiky’. While the original post is no longer available, the clip had previously gone viral.

Earlier on Friday, Iran-linked hackers claimed responsibility for hacking FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal email inbox and publishing personal photographs of the director, along with other documents, on the internet, Reuters reported.

The Handala Hack Team took responsibility for the hack. The group published photographs of Patel and other documents online, stating that Patel is now among their ‘successfully hacked victims’.

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The photographs included Patel sniffing and smoking cigars, and making a funny face while taking a picture of himself in the mirror with a large bottle of rum.