Iran-Linked Hackers Breach FBI Director Kash Patel’s Personal Email, Leak Pictures

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Iran-linked hackers on Friday claimed responsibility for hacking FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal email inbox and publishing personal photographs of the director, along with other documents, on the internet, reported news agency Reuters.

The Handala Hack Team took responsibility for the hack. The group published photographs of Patel and other documents online, stating that Patel is now among their “successfully hacked victims.”

The photographs included Patel sniffing and smoking cigars, and making a funny face while taking a picture of himself in the mirror with a large bottle of rum.

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Reportedly, a Justice Department official confirmed the email breach and indicated that the material published online appeared authentic. However, Reuters was not able to independently authenticate the Patel emails.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has not yet responded to the breach.

Earlier, the group had claimed responsibility for hacking Michigan-based medical devices and services provider Stryker on 11 March, alleging it had deleted a large trove of company data.