Video: Brawl In Turkish Parliament After Opposition MP Targets Government During Speech

Turkish parliament was a scene of a fistfight between MPs from the ruling party and the opposition. The fight saw even women MPs getting hurt and splatters of blood on the floor of the house.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
MPs fight each other in the Turkish parliament on Friday August 17, 2024 | X

Drops of blood could be seen on the speaker's lecturn in the Turkish parliament following huge fight between MPs of the ruling party and those from the Opposition. The fight on Friday (August 16) saw dozens of leaders from both sides punching each other and jostling near the lecturn. The fight started after MPs from the ruling party AKP punched Ahmet Sik, an opposition MP, after he called for a jailed MP to be admitted to the parliament.

Can Ataly, the jailed over charges of organising anti-government protests was later elected as MP. But his parliamentary immunity was revoked earlier this year. But later, a constitutional court in the country declared parliament's decision as void.

"We're not surprised that you call Can Atalay a terrorist, just as you do everyone who does not side with you," said Ahmet Sik, the opposition from TIP party, addressing members of the ruling party.

"But the biggest terrorists are the ones sitting in these seats," he added.

Videos of the brawl have been shared widely on the social media. They show MPs running towards Sik as he spoke at the lecturn and pushing him off his position.

Opposition MPs soon rush to help their colleague before the entire situation turns into a brawl between two groups. It has been reported that women MPs were also hurt during the fight.

As things died down a bit, the deputy speaker declared a recess. The parliament reconvened after 3 hours. Sik was reprimanded for his statements against the ruling party, so was AKP's Alpay Ozalan for his physical attack on Sik.

Government trying to silence us, opposition alleges

"It was clear that they came very prepared and planned... They are trying to silence our speech and our voice with pressure, violence and force," said Gulistan Kocyigit, a woman MP from pro-Kurdish DEM Party. She was also hurt in the brawl.

