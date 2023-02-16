e-Paper Get App
Bizarre! Arkansas lawmaker asks transgender woman if she has a penis at a hearing; shocking video goes viral

In her testimony to the state Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, transgender pharmacist Gwendolyn Herzig defended the treatment of children.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 09:31 AM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Arkansas lawmaker asks transgender woman if she has a penis at a hearing | Screen grab
This week, at a hearing on a measure that would outlaw gender-affirming medical treatment for kids, an Arkansas senator surprised witnesses when he questioned a transgender medical expert about her genitalia.

In her testimony to the state Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, transgender pharmacist Gwendolyn Herzig defended the treatment of children.

“You said that you’re a trans woman?” Republican state Sen. Matt McKee asked Herzig. “Do you have a penis?”

The audience erupted, with at least one person shouting "Disgraceful" and some audibly gasping.

Herzig, who holds a doctorate of pharmacy, then added: "I'm a health care professional, a doctor. Please treat me as such. Next question, please."

