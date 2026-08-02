Veteran Mountaineer Nirmal Purja’s Body Found 3 Days After Broad Peak Avalanche |

The body of veteran Nepalese-British mountaineer Nirmal Purja was recovered on Sunday, three days after an avalanche swept him and nine other climbers away on Broad Peak in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said Purja, 43, was found at an altitude of about 5,700 metres. Five bodies have been recovered so far, while efforts are continuing to locate the remaining five climbers.

Rescue Team Spots Three More Bodies

"The ground rescue team has reached Nirmal Purja ‘Nims Dai’ at approximately 5,700m on Broad Peak, where three additional bodies have also been sighted, though their identities remain unconfirmed,” the ACP said.

The rescue team will bring the bodies down to the Japanese camp, the ACP said. Recovery operations are continuing amid difficult terrain.

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According to the ACP, steep slopes and the continuing avalanche risk have complicated rescue efforts. Adverse weather conditions have also prevented the use of helicopters.

Purja and the nine other climbers, including five from Nepal and one each from Pakistan, Oman, the US and China, were swept away by the avalanche on Thursday.

Broad Peak, in the Karakoram range near K2, is the world’s 12th-highest mountain and is regarded as one of the most challenging peaks to climb.

Elite Exped Says All 10 Climbers Died

Purja’s expedition enterprise, Elite Exped, announced on Saturday that all 10 members of the group had died.

Four bodies were recovered on Friday. Three were identified as Oman’s Nadhira Ahmed Abdullah Al Harthy, Nepal’s Pur Bahadur Gurung and American Mallory Geis, according to ACP President Major General Irfan Arshad.

The bodies were airlifted to Skardu, a city in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Purja Was Close to Completing Mountaineering Mission

Purja had a distinguished mountaineering career. In 2019, he set a record by scaling all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres worldwide in just six months and six days.

He was close to completing his mission of climbing all 14 eight-thousanders twice, with Broad Peak remaining to be climbed to complete the feat.