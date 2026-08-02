Nirmal Purja Declared Dead After Body Recovery: From Bear Grylls To Sonam Kapoor, Celebrities Bid Emotional Farewell To 'Nims Dai' |

Renowned mountaineer Nirmal 'Nims Dai' Purja's body has been recovered after an avalanche on Broad Peak in Pakistan claimed his life. The recovery was carried out on Sunday at an altitude of around 5,700 metres. The tragedy claimed 10 lives, including six Nepali climbers, while the others were from the US, Oman, Pakistan and China. Nims Dai, who held the world record for climbing all 14 of the world's 8,000-metre peaks in just six months and six days, inspired millions across the globe. Following the heartbreaking news, several celebrities paid emotional tributes to the legendary mountaineer.

Bear Grylls

Sharing Dean Stott's post on his Instagram Story, Bear Grylls wrote, "Beautiful words to a true hero." He further added, "So many people feel this today."

Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Sait shared photos of all the mountaineers who lost their lives in the Broad Peak avalanche. She also posted a video message from Nims Dai, in which he spoke about attempting the Broad Peak summit and how the expedition could have made him the only person in the world to climb all 14 peaks twice without supplemental oxygen. The actress later shared a reel on her Instagram Story introducing Nims Dai to those unfamiliar with his extraordinary achievements.

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey shared a reel on his Instagram Story featuring Nims Dai saying, "The biggest strength I have is that I have no fear." Mourning his demise, the actor wrote, "RIP @nimsdai. Wish I'd met you once."

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram Story to share a photo with Nims Dai. Paying tribute to the legendary mountaineer, she wrote, "Rest in peace dear @nimsdai you were unquestionably fearless and tough. My heart goes out to his beautiful wife and family. Too too tragic. My prayers and thoughts with all of the family and friends of the other 9 as well."