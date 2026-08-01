Who was Nirmal Purja? Legendary Mountaineer And Former British Army Soldier Killed In Pakistan's Broad Peak Avalanche

World renowned mountaineer Nirmal Purja was confirmed to have tragically passed away following an avalanche during the expedition of Broad Peak in Pakistan. Purja was reported missing on Friday after an avalanche hit him and his team with authorities confirming that no contact had been established with them since the incident.

"It is with profound sadness and immense heartbreak that we confirm that Nirmal "Nimsdai" Purja tragically lost his life following the avalanche on Broad Peak. We have also received confirmation that other members of the expedition sadly did not survive," the statement said.

Who was Nirmal Purja?

Nirmal Purja was a Nepalese mountaineer known for his record-breaking climbs. In 2019, he climbed all 14 eight-thousanders in six months and six days using bottled oxygen. At the time, this was the fastest completion of all 14 highest peaks.

Purja was the first person to climb Everest, Lhotse, and Makalu within 48 hours. In 2021, he and a team of Nepalese climbers made the first winter ascent of K2. His achievements have made him one of the world’s most recognized high-altitude climbers.

He was a member of the British Army, and served with the Brigade of Gurkhas and later in the Special Boat Service (SBS), the special forces unit of the Royal Navy.

Rising to an elevation of 8,047 metres, Broad Peak is situated in the Karakoram mountain range. A team of 10, including Nirmal, were scaling the peak when an avalanche hit them. 4 were found dead with 6 including Nirmal were reported missing. It was later confirmed that Purja and the rest also passed away.

Rising to an elevation of 8,047 metres, Broad Peak is situated in the Karakoram mountain range.