 'Verify Before Believing': Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Sounds Alarm Over Deepfakes After Fake Images Of Her Began Circulating Online
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HomeWorld'Verify Before Believing': Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Sounds Alarm Over Deepfakes After Fake Images Of Her Began Circulating Online

'Verify Before Believing': Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Sounds Alarm Over Deepfakes After Fake Images Of Her Began Circulating Online

Giorgia Meloni warned about the growing threat of AI deepfakes after fake images of her were circulated online by political opponents. Calling them a “dangerous tool,” she said such content can mislead and harm anyone, especially ordinary people, urging the public to verify information before believing or sharing it.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Tuesday, May 05, 2026, 10:48 PM IST
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Italy PM Giorgia Meloni | X (@Giorgia Meloni)

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on May 5 took to her official handle on X and warned about the growing dangers of AI-generated deepfakes after fake images of her began circulating online. She said the images were created using artificial intelligence and shared by political opponents to mislead the public.

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While acknowledging that the manipulated images were somewhat flattering, she stressed that the issue goes far beyond personal attacks. Meloni described deepfakes as a “dangerous tool” capable of deceiving audiences, distorting reality, and targeting anyone. She cautioned that while public figures may have the means to respond, ordinary individuals are far more vulnerable.

“In these days, several fake photos of me are circulating, generated with artificial intelligence and passed off as real by some zealous opponent. I must admit that whoever created them, at least in the attached case, has also improved me quite a bit. But the fact remains that, just to attack and invent falsehoods, nowadays anything at all is used,” she wrote.

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“The point, however, goes beyond me. Deepfakes are a dangerous tool because they can deceive, manipulate, and strike anyone. I can defend myself. Many others cannot. For this reason, one rule should always apply: verify before believing, and believe before sharing. Because today it happens to me, tomorrow it can happen to anyone,” she added.

The controversy highlights the increasing misuse of AI in political discourse, where fabricated visuals can quickly spread misinformation and damage reputations. Meloni urged people to remain cautious and adopt a simple rule: verify before believing and think before sharing.

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