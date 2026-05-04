West Asia Crisis: US Begins 'Project Freedom' To Escort Ships Through Strait Of Hormuz; Deploys Warships, Aircraft & 15,000 Troops | file pic

Washington: The United States will begin a major military-backed operation to escort commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, as President Donald Trump announced a humanitarian effort to free ships stranded amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Trump said multiple countries had approached Washington for help, citing vessels “locked up in the Strait of Hormuz” despite having “absolutely nothing to do” with the ongoing conflict.

“For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways,” he said, describing the effort as “Project Freedom.”

The operation is set to begin Monday morning, Middle East time. Trump said the move aims to assist “neutral and innocent bystanders” and ensure ships can “freely and ably get on with their business.”

He framed the initiative as a humanitarian intervention, noting that several vessels were facing deteriorating conditions. “Many of these Ships are running low on food, and everything else necessary for largescale crews to stay on board in a healthy and sanitary manner,” he said.

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Trump also indicated that diplomatic engagement with Iran was underway. “I am fully aware that my Representatives are having very positive discussions with the Country of Iran, and that these discussions could lead to something very positive for all,” he said.

However, he issued a warning against any disruption. “If, in any way, this Humanitarian process is interfered with, that interference will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully,” he said.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that its forces would support the mission starting May 4 to “restore freedom of navigation for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.”

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The Pentagon-directed operation will involve a significant military deployment. According to the CENTCOM statement, support will include guided-missile destroyers, more than 100 land- and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms, and about 15,000 service members.

“The mission, directed by the President, will support merchant vessels seeking to freely transit through the essential international trade corridor. A quarter of the world’s oil trade at sea and significant volumes of fuel and fertilizer products are transported through the strait,” CENTCOM said.

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“Our support for this defensive mission is essential to regional security and the global economy as we also maintain the naval blockade,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander.

The operation will also be supported by a broader diplomatic and military coordination effort. The State Department, in partnership with the Department of War, has launched the Maritime Freedom Construct to improve information sharing and cooperation among international partners.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)