Venezuelan FM Thanks PM Modi For Operation Amistad, Calls India’s Earthquake Relief A ‘Sample Of Brotherhood’ | X

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India for setting up a field hospital under Operation Amistad to support people affected by the recent earthquake in Venezuela. During a visit to the facility, Gil described India’s humanitarian assistance as a “sample of brotherhood” and praised the medical teams for providing round-the-clock care to those in need.

Accompanied by Ambassador of India to Venezuela PK Ashok Babu, Gil toured the hospital and witnessed the medical services being provided. In his remarks, he said the hospital reflected the solidarity of the Indian government and people at a time when Venezuela was facing immense grief. He also acknowledged the support of the National Hippodrome Institute, which has provided logistical assistance for the installation of the hospital.

India’s Medical Mission Wins Praise

Gil said the field hospital has been treating more than 400 people every day and is offering a wide range of medical services. According to him, patients with fractures, injuries and haematomas caused by the earthquake are receiving treatment, while the facility is also providing dental care, X-ray services and minor surgeries.

He added that the hospital has also been treating Venezuelan rescuers injured while carrying out search and rescue operations. Calling it comprehensive care, Gil thanked the Indian doctors, nurses, paramedics and Armed Forces personnel who have been working tirelessly 24 hours a day. He requested Ambassador Babu to convey Venezuela’s gratitude and appreciation to the Government of India and Prime Minister Modi.

‘Brotherhood of Peoples’

Recalling Acting President Delcy Rodriguez’s recent visit to India, Gil said India's assistance was a true example of friendship between the two countries. He said the field hospital was serving the Venezuelan people during one of their most difficult moments and described the relief effort as the “brotherhood of peoples”.

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Gil also assured citizens that the Bolivarian government, led by Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, was coordinating relief operations and that Venezuela was not alone during the crisis. He reiterated that the field hospital continues to treat more than 400 people daily, particularly those affected by the seismic events of June 24, ANI reports.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last week’s earthquake has left more than 2,300 people dead, over 5,000 injured and nearly 16,000 homeless. He said the death toll is expected to rise as search and rescue efforts transition to recovery operations.

Tedros said the WHO is coordinating Emergency Medical Teams on the ground to provide trauma care and support Venezuela’s health system in maintaining essential services. He added that the organisation has delivered more than six metric tons of emergency medical supplies, with another 28 metric tons on the way. The WHO has also released $1.5 million from its Contingency Fund for Emergencies, warning that the disaster has further worsened an already severe humanitarian crisis and placed additional strain on the country's health system.