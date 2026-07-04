Iran Begins Dayslong Funeral For Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei As Mourners Gather In Tehran

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei | Photo by HO / IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER'S WEBSITE / AFP

Iran on Saturday began a dayslong funeral for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, months after he was killed in an airstrike at the start of the war. He was 86.

Authorities placed Khamenei’s casket inside a glass case at the Grand Mosalla religious complex in Tehran, allowing mourners to pay their respects. Hundreds of supporters of the Islamic Republic had gathered outside the venue on Friday evening ahead of its opening to the public on Saturday morning.

Emotional scenes at Grand Mosalla

Many mourners broke down in tears as they viewed the casket. Some chanted, “Our word is one! Revenge! Revenge!”, while others carried banners and flags in tribute to the late Supreme Leader. Billboards carrying Khamenei's image were displayed across the Iranian capital, and crowds of men rhythmically beat their chests, a traditional practice during Shiite funeral ceremonies.

The funeral ceremonies are expected to continue over the coming days, with large public participation reflecting the significance of the event in Iran.

Focus shifts to successor

The funeral is also drawing attention for another reason. Observers are closely watching for any public appearance by Mojtaba Khamenei, the son and successor of the late Supreme Leader, PTI reports.

Mojtaba Khamenei was named Supreme Leader a week after his father's killing. However, he has not yet appeared in public, making his possible presence during the funeral one of the key aspects being watched as the ceremonies unfold.