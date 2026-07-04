'Security Always Has A Blindspot': How Empire State Building Climbers Pulled Off Daring Proposal Atop Iconic Skyscraper

Extreme climbers Angelina Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov pose atop the Empire State Building's spire before their arrest | X

New York, July 4, 2026: Extreme climber Angelina Nikolau, 33, known as Angela, and Ivan Kuznetsov, 32, known as Ivan Beerkus, climbed nearly 1,450 ft to the top of the Empire State Building's spire on Wednesday, where Kuznetsov proposed to Nikolau. The couple unfurled a black banner reading, "When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace," before getting engaged.

In the trailer for the 2024 Netflix documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story, Nikolau says, "Love is like heights. The fear never goes away. You just get better at facing it."

The stunt ended with both being arrested. They were arraigned on felony charges the following day and released under court supervision.

The incident drew widespread attention as it occurred amid heightened NYPD security for FIFA World Cup matches, the expected wedding celebrations of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden, and Independence Day festivities marking America's 250th birthday.

After the proposal, Nikolau shared photos and videos from the climb on Instagram, including a picture of her engagement ring overlooking New York City. According to prosecutors, Kuznetsov later told police he wanted to "do something special for his engagement."

Although the Empire State Building offers a $1,000 "Happily Ever Empire Proposal Package" on its 86th-floor observation deck, the couple chose a far more dangerous route. As Nikolau says in the documentary trailer: "Security always has a blindspot."

How They Bypassed Security

According to law enforcement officials, the pair entered the Empire State Building as regular visitors on Tuesday night. They bought tickets for the 86th-floor observatory around 9 pm, passed through airport-style security screening, and hid inside a maintenance room before the observatory closed, CNN reported.

Security footage later showed them emerging from a floor hatch in the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday into the 102nd-floor observation area. Investigators believe they then loosened metal brackets securing cables across the stairwell, manoeuvred past a gate, cut two padlocks and accessed the building's spire.

The criminal complaint states that reaching the broadcast antenna required passing through multiple restricted areas, including the 103rd floor, which is protected by a secure key-card entry.

Authorities are reviewing ticket purchases and surveillance footage to determine whether the pair had previously visited the building to study its layout and identify a hiding place.

Rescue Operation And Charges

Investigators believe the couple intended to generate publicity and monetise their social media accounts, possibly for another documentary.

The first emergency call was received shortly after noon on Wednesday. Air traffic control recordings captured an exchange between an NYPD helicopter pilot and a LaGuardia controller.

“What’s all the hoopla going on over there?” the controller asked.

“Two geniuses climbed to the top of the Empire State Building at the top of the spire,” the officer replied.

“Oh, that’s awesome.”

“They had some flag they were waving when they were up at the top,” the officer added. “And he just proposed to her.”

Before officers could approach, the building's broadcast antenna, which emits powerful high-frequency radio signals, had to be switched off for about 30 minutes. Members of the NYPD Emergency Service Unit, wearing harnesses, then climbed about 1,250 ft to reach the pair.

Bodycam footage recorded an officer telling them: “Stay where you are.”

“How are you doing? Can you just stay where you are… You can’t be up here,” the officer said.

“I’m OK,” Nikolau replied.

The criminal complaint estimates damage to a security door lock at about $2,000.

Nikolau and Kuznetsov face charges including burglary, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office said the charges are not eligible for bail under New York law.

Court Appearance And Aftermath

Outside court, the couple's lawyer, Jason Krinsky, argued that prosecutors had overcharged his clients and said it was "premature" for him to comment further.

“We’re going to deal with this in the court, in the proper channels of the court,” he said.

“I mean, come on, what a, what a way to propose…” Krinsky added. “You gotta give him some credit for that.”

NYPD Chief Michael LiPetri said the "serious felony charges" should serve as a warning, adding, “There’s going to be consequences.”

When reporters asked Kuznetsov why the couple displayed the "power of love" message, he replied, “Because we believe in love.”

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On a hot July afternoon, with temperatures reaching 100 degrees in Central Park, the New Jersey-based couple left the courthouse holding hands. Followed by reporters and photographers, they stopped on the steps of a nearby subway station and shared a long kiss before departing.

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