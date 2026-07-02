Daredevil Russian Couple Arrested After Scaling Empire State Building For Romantic Marriage Proposal | Video

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A dramatic rooftop stunt atop New York City's iconic Empire State Building ended with an engagement, and an arrest, after a couple illegally climbed the skyscraper's antenna without any safety equipment before staging a marriage proposal hundreds of metres above the ground.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the pair scaled the restricted upper section of the Empire State Building, eventually reaching the antenna spire nearly 1,454 feet (443 metres) above Manhattan. Videos of the daring climb quickly spread across social media, showing the couple balancing on a narrow ledge, embracing, and unfurling a black banner carrying the message: "When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace." Moments later, the man appeared to get down on one knee and propose, with the woman accepting before the two shared a kiss.

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Authorities swiftly responded to the unauthorized climb. The New York Police Department arrested the duo after they descended from the antenna. According to officials, they face multiple charges, including burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. Emergency responders also deployed drones and a helicopter during the operation to safely monitor and apprehend the pair.

The climbers were identified as Russian daredevils Angela Nikolau and Ivan (Vanya) Beerkus, well known for scaling skyscrapers around the world without protective gear. The couple gained international attention through the 2024 Netflix documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story, which chronicled both their relationship and their high-risk urban climbing exploits. Their latest stunt has once again sparked debate over the dangers of "rooftopping" and the security challenges surrounding some of the world's most famous landmarks.

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While no injuries were reported, the incident temporarily disrupted activity around the landmark and prompted questions over how the pair managed to access the building's restricted upper levels despite extensive post-9/11 security measures. Building officials described the climb as unauthorized, while police continue investigating the breach. What began as a spectacular proposal high above New York City's skyline ultimately concluded with handcuffs instead of wedding celebrations.