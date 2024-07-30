Venezuela On Edge As Protests Erupt After President Maduro's Election 'Victory'

The Opposition has claimed that there have been widespread irregularities in the election. | X

Street protests and even violence erupted across Venezuela after President Nicolas Maduro claimed victory in national election results on Sunday (July 29). In capital Caracas, the police had to resort to tear gas and even rubber bullets.

The protests also took place near Miraflores palace, the presidential residence following Maduro's claim.

There were several "cacerolazo" protests held in the country. In this traditional Latin American protest people bang pots and pans.

"I don’t want gold, I don’t want CLAP (the government food aid programme), I want Nicolas (Maduro) to leave," the protesters chanted as they banged pots and pans, as reported by Reuters.

20 SOLDIERS INJURED IN VENEZUELA PROTESTS



Protests have continued after Maduro claimed he won the election, beating González, with more than 5.1m votes to his rival’s 4.4m.



Mauro's opponents insist González had in fact prevailed with more than 6.2m votes compared to…

Many protesters took their vehicles to the streets creating traffic jams at several locations.

"I’ll fight for my country’s democracy. They stole the election from us," said an unnamed protester quoted by Reuters.

Opposition claims poll win

The Opposition, led by the presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia claimed of election irregularities even when the votes were being counted. Later they claimed victory.

RUSSIA CONDEMNS VENEZUELA PROTESTS



Kremlin:



“The opposition in Venezuela does not want to accept defeat, but it must do so and congratulate Maduro, the winner of the elections.



"The opposition in Venezuela does not want to accept defeat, but it must do so and congratulate Maduro, the winner of the elections. It is important that other countries do not fuel attempts to destabilize the situation in…"

Venezuela's National Election Electoral Council or CNE has been receiving flak from international bodies for lack of impartiality.

Opposition leader Marina Corina Machado claimed earlier that as per her tally, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia had received 70 per cent votes while Maduro had bagged just 30 per cent.

"We won, and everyone knows it," she said, adding, "defend the truth."

"The entire international community knows what happened in Venezuela and how people voted for change," she said further.

Gonzalez has himself alleged that rules have been violated during the election.

Maduro has been in power for 11 years. The elections were considered to be biggest challenge to his rule so far. The United States and many world leaders have expressed concerns after the official results were declared.

If Maduro ends up taking office for another term, it will be his third consecutive tenure.

(With inputs from agencies)