Vatican To Host Worldwide Rosary Prayer Led By Pope Leo XIV For Global Peace | X @realOwenOBrien

Mumbai: Catholics and faithful across the world are set to unite in prayer this Saturday, 30 May, as Pope Leo XIV leads a live-streamed Global Rosary for Peace from the Vatican Grotto beneath St Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

According to promotional material released by Jesus and I Apostolic Ministry, the Holy Father will begin the Rosary at 7 pm Rome time, with millions expected to participate online from different countries and time zones. The event has been organised as a worldwide prayer initiative seeking peace through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

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The announcement calls upon believers to “come together as one family in Christ” and pray for peace amid growing global tensions and conflicts.

Approximate timings for the Rosary have been listed for several countries, including 10 pm in India, 6 pm in the United Kingdom, 1 pm in New York and Toronto, 12 noon in Chicago, and 10 am in Los Angeles. In Asia-Pacific regions, the prayer will begin at 1 am on 31 May in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines, 2 am in Japan, 3 am in Sydney and Melbourne, and 5 am in New Zealand.

Other participating regions include Sri Lanka at 10.30 pm, Dubai at 9 pm, Kenya at 8 pm, South Africa at 7 pm, Brazil at 2 pm, and Mexico City at 11 am.

Organisers have encouraged the faithful worldwide to join the online Rosary in solidarity and prayer for global peace.

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