US–Israel–Iran War: US President Calls Strait Of Hormuz The 'Strait Of Trump'| VIDEO

US President Donald Trump sparked reactions after jokingly referring to the strategic Strait of Hormuz as the “Strait of Trump” during a speech at the Future Investment Initiative in Miami.

“Iran has to open up the Strait of Trump I mean, Hormuz,” he said, pausing as the audience laughed. He followed it up with mock apology, saying, “Such a terrible mistake,” before adding that there are “no accidents” in his remarks.

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Hormuz at the Heart of Iran Conflict

The Strait of Hormuz has become a focal point in the ongoing Iran conflict, now nearing its second month. The narrow waterway is one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes, making it a geopolitical flashpoint.

Global Energy Supply Disrupted

Iran’s continued ability to restrict or threaten passage through the strait has significantly impacted global energy markets. Nearly 20 million barrels of oil pass through the route daily under normal conditions, and any disruption has triggered sharp volatility in supply and prices worldwide.

US Claims Military Upper Hand

Even as tensions persist, Washington has maintained that it has dealt a heavy blow to Tehran’s military capabilities. However, Iran’s leverage over the strait continues to challenge those claims and prolong uncertainty in the region.