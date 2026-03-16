 US–Iran–Israel War: ‘You Raised A Finger Here,’ Netanyahu's Witty Response To AI Photo Amid Death Rumours
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HomeWorldUS–Iran–Israel War: ‘You Raised A Finger Here,’ Netanyahu's Witty Response To AI Photo Amid Death Rumours

US–Iran–Israel War: ‘You Raised A Finger Here,’ Netanyahu's Witty Response To AI Photo Amid Death Rumours

Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu responded to social media speculation that his recent appearances were AI-generated after a clip appeared to show him with six fingers. Replying to a satirical post on X, he joked about the claim and later shared a video raising both hands, asking viewers to count his fingers while urging citizens to follow safety instructions.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, March 16, 2026, 04:47 PM IST
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Amid social media chatter over Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's death, the Israeli leader on Monday replied on X to a satirical post that used an image to mock claims that his recent appearances were created by artificial intelligence.

"You raised a finger here," he said in a comment posted on Monday, he wrote with a thinking-face emoji. The reply was directed at an account that had stated recent images of Netanyahu were not AI-generated and added that he had always had six fingers.

The post comes after a televised address by the prime minister showed him with six fingers on one hand, prompting allegations that the footage was AI-generated.

Earlier, in a separate video, Netanyahu appeared at a café outside Jerusalem while sipping a cup of coffee.

"I'm dead for coffee," he said, then raised both hands to the camera and asked: "Do you want to count the number of fingers?" He also appealed to citizens to follow safety instructions during any rocket alerts. Their resilience, he said, gave strength to him, the government, the army and the Mossad intelligence agency.

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He further said that Israel was striking Iran and Lebanon hard but gave no further details.

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