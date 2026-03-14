US–Iran–Israel War: 'We Will Not Forgo Avenging The Blood Of Our Martyrs,' Says Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has issued his first statement since the outbreak of the US–Iran–Israel conflict, vowing revenge for Iranians killed in the war and signalling Tehran’s willingness to continue the confrontation despite mounting global pressure.

The statement, released around March 12 through Iranian state media and diplomatic missions, comes amid escalating regional tensions and reports that the United States has placed a bounty on several senior Iranian leaders.

First Statement Since War Began

Khamenei’s message was not delivered in person. Instead, it was read by a state television anchor and circulated through official channels, including Iran’s consulates and social media platforms.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the statement, he vowed that Iran would avenge those killed in the ongoing conflict.

“We will not forgo avenging the blood of your martyrs. The vengeance we have in mind is not limited merely to the martyrdom of the great Leader of the Revolution; rather, every member of the nation who is martyred by the enemy constitutes an independent case for vengeance.”

The message marks his first public communication since succeeding his father, Ali Khamenei, and underscores Tehran’s hardline posture in the conflict.

No Public Appearance Fuels Speculation

Despite issuing the statement, Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared publicly since the war began.

War Disrupts Energy, Travel Across Region

The ongoing conflict has already disrupted global energy markets, international travel routes and security conditions across the Middle East.

The Strait of Hormuz and key Gulf energy corridors remain under heightened surveillance, with several countries warning of potential supply disruptions as tensions escalate.

US Announces Bounty On Iranian Leaders

Amid the intensifying standoff, the United States Department of State on Friday announced a reward of up to $10 million for information about 10 senior Iranian leaders.

The list includes Mojtaba Khamenei and other top officials believed to be linked to Iran’s security and military establishment.

According to the US State Department, these individuals command and direct elements of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which Washington accuses of planning and executing terrorist operations globally.

The bounty notice urged potential informants to share information through secure channels such as Tor or Signal, adding that those providing credible leads could be eligible for relocation and financial rewards.

Rising Global Tensions

The developments highlight the rapidly escalating geopolitical crisis involving the United States, Iran and Israel, raising concerns about further regional destabilisation and prolonged military confrontation.

Analysts warn that Khamenei’s message signals Tehran’s readiness for a sustained conflict, even as international efforts to de-escalate the situation continue.