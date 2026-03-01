'Hand Of Revenge Will Not Let Go': Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Threaten Israel, US Bases After Khamenei’s Death

Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has vowed swift and severe retaliation following the confirmed death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in reported US-Israeli strikes.

IRGC Vows “Ferocious Offensive”

In a statement posted on Telegram, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that the “most ferocious offensive operation in the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s armed forces” would begin “at any moment.”

The Guards declared that their targets would include what they described as “occupied territories” and “American terrorist bases” across the region.

Threats Against US Bases In The Gulf

The warning comes amid rising regional tensions, particularly in Gulf countries that host US military installations. Several of these bases have already been on high alert following recent Iranian missile and drone strikes, described as among the deadliest in recent years.

The IRGC signalled that retaliation would not be symbolic but decisive, suggesting a broad and potentially escalatory military response.

“Hand of Revenge” Warning

In strongly worded remarks, the Guards said the “hand of revenge of the Iranian nation” would deliver “a severe, decisive and regrettable punishment” to those responsible for the killing of what they referred to as the “Imam of the Ummah.”

The statement underscored the ideological weight attached to Khamenei’s leadership and framed the anticipated response as both national and religious in nature.

Escalation After Trump’s Announcement

Khamenei’s death was confirmed by Iranian state television hours after US President Donald Trump publicly announced the strike, describing the 86-year-old cleric as “one of the most evil people in history.”

With Tehran now promising unprecedented retaliation, fears of a wider regional conflict are mounting as military forces across the Middle East brace for possible escalation.

Ali Khamenei Killed

Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israel airstrikes, confirms Iranian state media.

Four relatives of Khamenei, including his daughter, grandchild and son-in-law, were also killed in the US-Israeli strikes, reported Iran's Fars News Agency on Sunday, citing sources.

Earlier, taking to Truth Social, Trump announced that the Iranian Supreme Leader was killed in joint US-Israeli strikes, calling it the "single greatest chance" for Iranians to reclaim control of their country.

US President Donald Trump's Tweet

“Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead,” Trump said in a statement. He called it “Justice for the people of Iran” and for “all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS.”

Trump said Khamenei “was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do.”

“We are hearing that many of their IRGC, Military, and other Security and Police Forces, no longer want to fight, and are looking for Immunity from us,” Trump said. Repeating a warning issued earlier, he added: “Now they can have Immunity, later they only get Death!”

He claimed that “not only the death of Khamenei but the Country has been, in only one day, very much destroyed and, even, obliterated.”

