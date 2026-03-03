US–Iran–Israel War: UN Nuclear Watchdog Confirms Entrances To Iran’s Natanz Enrichment Plant Were Bombed

X/@iaeaorg

Amid the ongoing tensions in the West Asia region, the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on Tuesday confirmed that entrances to Iran's underground and previously bombed uranium-enrichment plant at Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant have been struck in the US–Israeli military attacks on the country.

"Based on the latest available satellite imagery, IAEA can now confirm some recent damage to entrance buildings of Iran’s underground Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP)."

IAEA also confirmed that no radiological consequence expected and "no additional impact detected at FEP itself, which was severely damaged in the June conflict," IAEA posted on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Natanz facility was one of the main targets in the previous 12-day war between Israel and Iran in June, which the US eventually joined.

The underground ​Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) is one of Iran's ⁠three uranium-enrichment plants that are known ​to have been operating when Israel and ​the United States carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities last June.

Meanwhile, the United States-Israel military campaign against Iran entered its fourth day with continued airstrikes and retaliatory exchanges. The operations, codenamed Epic Fury and Roaring Lion, reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior IRGC commanders, creating a leadership vacuum and heightening risks of wider regional escalation.