 US–Iran–Israel War: UAE President & Crown Prince Walk Into Dubai Mall Amid Tensions In West Asia - VIDEO
Amid West Asia tensions, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed and Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed were seen walking inside Dubai Mall after the UAE said it intercepted Iranian drones. A viral clip shows the President greeting a young girl. The rare public appearance drew praise as US-Israel strikes on Iran entered day four.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 02:41 PM IST
article-image
X/@BRICSinfo

Amid tensions in West Asia, a video has surfaced showing the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Dubai’s Crown Prince, Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, walking among shoppers inside Dubai Mall on Monday. This came after the country confirmed it had intercepted dozens of drones and aerial attacks launched by Iran.

The clip shows Sheikh Mohamed inviting a young girl towards him, crouching to her level and kissing her hand before she rejoined her family. The video has gone viral on social media.

Despite heightened tensions in the region, the mall continues to draw regular crowds.

The UAE President and Dubai’s Crown Prince garnered widespread praise for stepping out in public amid the tensions. A report by Yemen Online described the appearance as unprecedented, noting that it is rare for a head of state to be seen so openly in such situations.

article-image

Meanwhile, the United States–Israel military campaign against Iran entered its fourth day, with continued airstrikes and retaliatory exchanges. The operations, codenamed Epic Fury and Roaring Lion, reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior IRGC commanders, creating a leadership vacuum and heightening the risk of wider regional escalation.

