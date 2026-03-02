US–Iran–Israel War: ‘Thanked Great Friend PM Modi For Standing With Israel,’ Says Netanyahu

IANS

Hours after Iran’s IRGC reportedly claimed that a missile strike targeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, saying his fate is “unclear”, Netanyahu made a public appearance and said he spoke to his "great friend", Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and thanked him for standing with Israel amid tensions in the Middle East. He made the statement while speaking to NDTV.

Accompanied by bodyguards, Netanyahu walked through the debris in Israel’s Beit Shemesh, where nine people lost their lives following Iranian strikes on a synagogue.

"I spoke to our great friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I spoke to him at length yesterday and thanked him for his standing with Israel, standing for the truth, and for the enormous friendship of the people of India," Netanyahu said.

"They are much admired and loved in Israel. I won't get into the details of the conversation, but I have spoken to him and I have spoken to many other leaders in the region and beyond," he added.

"Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India's concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities," PM Modi had posted on X at 1:11 am IST on Monday.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Monday held telephonic conversations with leaders from the Gulf region, expressing solidarity and condemning recent attacks targeting their countries.

PM Modi spoke with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and separately with Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia. He also spoke to King Abdullah II, the King of Jordan.