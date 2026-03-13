 US–Iran–Israel War: ‘Plan To Defeat & Destroy All Of Iran’s Meaningful Military Capabilities', Says US Secretary Of War
Pete Hegseth said the United States would carry out its “highest volume” of strikes yet against Iran as the war intensified. He said President Donald Trump would decide the pace and timing of the conflict. Hegseth also claimed Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had been injured.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, March 13, 2026, 07:04 PM IST
article-image
X/@RapidResponse47

Washington DC: Speaking on the ongoing conflict with Iran, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth briefed the media on Friday. "We are on plan to defeat, destroy, disable all of Iran's meaningful military capabilities at a pace the world has never seen before," he said

“Today will be the highest volume of US strikes on Iran yet,” Hegseth said. “President Trump holds the cards. He will determine the pace, tempo and timing of this conflict, his hand firmly on the wheel as well as on the throttle,” he added.

The statement come as military tensions between the United States, Israel and Iran continues to intensify following the outbreak of war on February 28.

article-image

Hegseth also claimed that the new Iranian Supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, had been injured during the conflict. “We know the new so-called, not-so-supreme leader is wounded and likely disfigured,” he said.

The statement comes a day after Khamenei made his first statement since his appointment. Khamenei did not appear on camera; his statement was read on state television on Thursday by a news anchor.

Meanwhile, the United States-Israel military campaign against Iran entered its 14th day with continued airstrikes and retaliatory exchanges. The operations, codenamed Epic Fury and Roaring Lion, reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior IRGC commanders.

