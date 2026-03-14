US–Iran–Israel War: 'One Way Or The Other,': Trump Vows To Reopen Hormuz Strait

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Washington DC: Amid escalating military tensions in West Asia, US President Donald Trump on Saturday called on major global powers to deploy naval forces to the Strait of Hormuz, warning that the United States will ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open one way or the other.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump said several countries affected by Iran’s attempts to disrupt navigation through the narrow waterway would send warships to operate alongside the United States to secure the crucial shipping route.

"Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe," he said.

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"Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others that are affected by this artificial constraint will send Ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a Nation that has been totally decapitated," he added.

He further said, "In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water. One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE!"

The Strait of Hormuz is located between Iran and Oman and is one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints. Significant global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments pass through it every day.

Meanwhile, the United States-Israel military campaign against Iran entered its 15th day with continued airstrikes and retaliatory exchanges. The operations, codenamed Epic Fury and Roaring Lion, reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior IRGC commanders.