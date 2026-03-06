US–Iran–Israel War: ‘No Deal With Iran Except Unconditional Surrender,’ Says Donald Trump

Trump Launches Next Phase of Gaza’s 20-Point Peace Plan | File Pic

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Donald Trump said on Friday that there would be no deal with Tehran except unconditional surrender.

Taking to Truth Social, he said, "There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER! After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. “MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!),” Trump said.

Donald Trump’s statement comes after Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran, said in a message to countries attempting to mediate a truce between Iran and the United States–Israel alliance that their focus should be on the US and Israel, not Iran. He did not specifically name any country.

Meanwhile, the United States–Israel military campaign against Iran entered its seventh day on Friday, with continued airstrikes and retaliatory exchanges. The operations, codenamed Epic Fury and Roaring Lion, reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders, creating a leadership vacuum and heightening the risk of wider regional escalation.