 US–Iran–Israel War: ‘National Unity Is Our Primary Asset,’ Says Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Amid Tensions
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said the country continues to function despite the ongoing US–Israel military campaign, adding that authority has been delegated to provinces for swift decisions. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump claimed Iran’s air defence and leadership are “gone” and said it was “too late” for talks as strikes entered day four.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 07:20 PM IST
article-image
Masoud Pezeshkian | X

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday said the country has not come to a halt despite the ongoing conflict. Taking to X, he said, "We are in direct contact with the governors. The situation is exceptional, but the country has not come to a halt."

"Ongoing activities are continuing across the country. By delegating the necessary authorities to the provinces, decision-making is carried out swiftly and in proportion to local conditions." He further said, "National unity is our primary asset."

Meanwhile, taking to Truth Social US President Donald Trump said that the Iranian air defence, air force, navy and leadership are gone. He also added that "They want to talk. I said 'too late.'

