US–Iran–Israel War: ‘National Unity Is Our Primary Asset,’ Says Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Amid Tensions

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday said the country has not come to a halt despite the ongoing conflict. Taking to X, he said, "We are in direct contact with the governors. The situation is exceptional, but the country has not come to a halt."

"Ongoing activities are continuing across the country. By delegating the necessary authorities to the provinces, decision-making is carried out swiftly and in proportion to local conditions." He further said, "National unity is our primary asset."

Meanwhile, taking to Truth Social US President Donald Trump said that the Iranian air defence, air force, navy and leadership are gone. He also added that "They want to talk. I said 'too late.'

The United States-Israel military campaign against Iran entered its fourth day on Tuesday with continued airstrikes and retaliatory exchanges. The operations, codenamed Epic Fury and Roaring Lion, reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior IRGC commanders, creating a leadership vacuum and heightening risks of wider regional escalation.