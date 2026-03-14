US–Iran–Israel War: Major UAE Oil Terminal In Flames After Iran’s Drone Attack - VIDEO

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Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Iran reportedly carried out a drone attack on oil storage facilities at the Port of Fujairah on Saturday, triggering a major fire at one of the Middle East's most strategically important energy hubs, according to a Turkiye Today report.

Visuals showed dark smoke rising from the direction of a major energy installation in the United Arab Emirates. This comes hours after the United States carried out strikes on Iran's Kharg Island oil hub.

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According to authorities, the cause of the fire was the debris that fell after a drone was successfully intercepted. In an online statement, authorities said falling fragments caused a fire but did not specify the incident's exact location.

After the attack, some oil-loading operations at the port were suspended. Meanwhile, the UAE Ministry of Defence said that its "air defences are dealing with Iranian ballistic and cruise missiles and drones."

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump announced that US forces had bombed targets on Iran's Kharg Island. Kharg Island is a crucial hub for Iran's oil industry and is responsible for handling almost all of the country's crude exports. Trump also warned that the island's oil infrastructure could be targeted.

Meanwhile, the United States–Israel military campaign against Iran entered its 15th day on Saturday with continued airstrikes and retaliatory exchanges. The operations, codenamed Epic Fury and Roaring Lion, reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior IRGC commanders.