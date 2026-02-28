US‑Iran‑Israel War: Kuwait Airport Hit After Iranian Drone Attack

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, a drone reportedly launched from Iran struck Kuwait International Airport, injuring several workers lightly and causing only minor material damage.

The incident triggered the immediate activation of emergency protocols. Authorities stated that response measures were promptly carried out, the site secured, and assessment and treatment operations initiated.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Officials stated that evaluation, medical assistance, and operational adjustments were ongoing “in line with the highest safety standards.”

They added that the situation was fully under control and that safeguarding the safety of passengers and airport staff remained the top priority. Flights are being closely monitored as authorities manage the aftermath of the incident.

Meanwhile, Dubai International Airport, which is also the world's busiest international airport, has reportedly suspended all flight operations indefinitely after a wave of Iranian missile strikes across Gulf Arab states on Saturday.

Dubai Airports authorities cited the need to prioritise safety amid escalating regional hostilities while announcing the shutdown at Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International (DWC).

"Dubai Airports confirms that all flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC) are suspended until further notice. Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time and to contact their respective airlines directly for the latest updates regarding their flights. We appreciate the cooperation of our guests. Further updates will be provided as we continue to monitor the situation," the statement read.

Tensions escalated in the Middle East on Saturday after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, leading to swift retaliation from Tehran and triggering explosions and emergency alerts across multiple Gulf countries.

In retaliation for the US‑Israel strikes, Iran simultaneously fired ballistic missiles at Israel, Bahrain, the UAE, and Qatar. The sound of another massive explosion was heard in Dubai, news agency Reuters reported.