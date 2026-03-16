US–Iran–Israel War: Indian Embassy In Tehran Advises Citizens Not To Attempt Crossing Border

US-Iran-Israel War LIVE | ANI (representative Image)

Tehran: Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the Indian embassy in Iran on Monday issued an advisory urging Indian nationals residing in Iran not to approach or attempt to cross any land border of Iran.

The advisory, dated 16 March, read: "In continuation/reiteration of our advisory of March 9, all Indian nationals currently in Iran are strictly advised not to approach or attempt to cross any land border of Iran for onward travel without prior and explicit coordination with the Embassy of India, Tehran."

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"The Embassy is in regular contact with members of the Indian community, and coordinated arrangements are being undertaken wherever necessary. Uncoordinated movement toward land borders is strongly discouraged," the statement read.

The embassy also said that Indian nationals who attempt to leave Iran via land borders without the knowledge and guidance of the Embassy are highly likely to encounter serious logistical and immigration difficulties.

They also clarified that the Embassy will not be in a position to provide assistance once individuals move outside Iranian territory without prior coordination.