 US–Iran–Israel War: Blast Outside Jewish School In Amsterdam - VIDEO
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HomeWorldUS–Iran–Israel War: Blast Outside Jewish School In Amsterdam - VIDEO

US–Iran–Israel War: Blast Outside Jewish School In Amsterdam - VIDEO

An explosion damaged a Jewish school in Amsterdam on Saturday morning, though no injuries were reported. Mayor Femke Halsema called it a “cowardly act” targeting the Jewish community. The blast caused limited damage. A group calling itself the Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right claimed responsibility and shared a video appearing to show the device’s detonation.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, March 14, 2026, 03:43 PM IST
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A Jewish school was damaged in Amsterdam after an explosion on Saturday morning. The city's mayor called the attack deliberate against the Jewish community. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The explosion at the school in an upscale residential neighbourhood on the south side of Amsterdam only caused limited damage, Mayor Femke Halsema said in a press release, as police and firefighters quickly rushed to the spot.

"This is a cowardly act of aggression against the Jewish community," she said.

Reportedly, the Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right has claimed responsibility for the attack . The group published a video that appears to show the detonation of an incendiary device.

The explosion occurred a day after Dutch police said they had arrested four men on suspicion of setting off an explosion outside a synagogue in Rotterdam, which caused a brief blaze and damage to the building. The incident marks at least the ninth diaspora synagogue to be targeted so far this month.

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"Jewish people in Amsterdam are increasingly confronted with antisemitism. This is unacceptable," Halsema added.

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