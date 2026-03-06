US–Iran–Israel War: 50 Israeli Fighter Jets Destroy Ali Khamenei’s Underground Bunker; IDF Releases Footage

X/@IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday shared footage on X (formerly Twitter) showing air strikes on the underground military bunker of Ali Khamenei, Iran’s former Supreme Leader. The IDF claimed that 50 Israeli jets dismantled the underground military bunker in Tehran.

"WATCH: ~50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets dismantled Ali Khamenei’s underground military bunker beneath the Iranian regime’s leadership compound in Tehran," IDF posted on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Israel Defense Forces further said in a statement that the underground bunker, constructed beneath the compound as a secure emergency facility where Ali Khamenei could direct combat operations, was destroyed before it could be used during Operation “Roar of the Harrier”.

After Khamenei’s assassination, the compound continued to serve as a base for senior officials of the Iranian regime.

Loud explosions were heard across the skies over Tehran early on Friday, as Israel said it was targeting “regime infrastructure” in the city.

Meanwhile, the United States–Israel military campaign against Iran entered its seventh day on Friday, with continued airstrikes and retaliatory exchanges. The operations, codenamed Epic Fury and Roaring Lion, reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders, creating a leadership vacuum and heightening the risk of wider regional escalation.