'US Will Punish Its Own Warriors': Pete Hegseth Slams Impeachment Push, Defends President Trump's Military Leadership | Videos

US Secretary Of War Pete Hegseth | X @Acyn

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has cautioned that attempts to impeach him over the administration's military actions could weaken America's position against its adversaries. He argued that such a move would create a precedent in which US military personnel could face punishment for executing operations deemed lawful.

Responding to the impeachment initiative, Hegseth contended that the resolution could compromise the effectiveness of American military missions and embolden hostile forces. He said it would give the impression that Congress could hold military personnel and senior civilian officials accountable for implementing national security decisions authorised by the country's elected president.

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"Let's be clear about what this resolution actually does. It tells our enemies, Iran, the cartels, every adversary watching that the United States will actually punish its own warriors and its own civilian leadership for successfully executing lawful military operations. It tells them that a single rogue legislator, loaded with personal animus for the president, can attempt to veto national security decisions made by the duly elected commander in chief. It puts a target on the backs of American warriors by signaling that Congress will undermine their missions in real time. This is not patriotism. This is sabotage."

His comments come amid the possibility of an impeachment vote in Congress, after Republican Representative Thomas Massie initiated efforts to bring proceedings against the Pentagon chief over military actions undertaken by the Trump administration, particularly its involvement in the conflict with Iran.

Hegseth cites previous US military interventions

In defending the administration's actions, Hegseth pointed to the history of American military interventions under presidents belonging to both major political parties. He argued that defence secretaries had not faced impeachment for executing military operations authorised by successive administrations.

Among the examples he cited were Ronald Reagan's involvement in Lebanon, Bill Clinton's military intervention in Kosovo, Barack Obama's operations in Iraq and Syria, and military actions carried out under Joe Biden.

Hegseth stressed that no Secretary of War or Secretary of Defense had previously been impeached for conducting lawful military operations.

He also drew parallels between the current impeachment campaign and the two impeachment proceedings initiated against Donald Trump during his first presidential term.

"Now they’re trying a third time, this time against a member of his cabinet."

The Pentagon chief said he had no hesitation in facing similar political opposition if his support for Trump was the reason he was being targeted.

"If standing with President Trump puts me in that company, I’ll take that company every day of the week."

Hegseth praises Trump's military leadership

While defending himself against the impeachment threat, Hegseth also credited Trump with strengthening the leadership and direction of the Department of War. He said the president had provided the department with something it had lacked for decades.

"President Trump gave this department what it has not had in a generation… I stand behind every one of these operations."