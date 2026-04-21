US Vice President JD Vance To Lead Peace Talks 2.0 In Islamabad On Tuesday; Iranian Delegation Also Likely To Be Present

US Vice President JD Vance | File Pic

Washington DC: US Vice President JD Vance is likely going to travel to Islamabad on Tuesday for the second round of peace talks with Iran before the expiry of the two-week ceasefire, according to an Axios report. Senior US officials, including envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are also expected to be part of the delegation heading to Islamabad.

Officials cited by Axios said the visit signals that Washington and Tehran are preparing for fresh discussions aimed at reaching a possible agreement to end the war.

Tehran initially held back from confirming its participation. Reports said negotiators were under pressure from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to adopt a firmer stance.

Reportedly, Iran’s position was clear: there would be no talks without the lifting of the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. As a result, the delegation waited for approval from the country’s top leadership.

The decision came late on Monday night, when the Supreme Leader approved the team to attend the negotiations.

Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who is leading Iran’s negotiating team, accused Trump of trying to force Tehran into surrender in a message on X. He said Iran would not take part in talks under threat.

US President Donald Trump has warned that if a deal is not finalised, the United States could launch a fresh bombing campaign targeting Iranian infrastructure, including bridges and power plants.