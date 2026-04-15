'US-Iran Mistrust Can’t Be Solved Overnight': JD Vance Ahead Of 2nd Round Of Peace Talks - VIDEO

US Vice President JD Vance |

Ahead of the second round of peace talks between the US and Iran, Vice President JD Vance said on Tuesday that deep mistrust between the two countries remains the biggest challenge in efforts to turn a fragile ceasefire into a broader peace agreement, even as both sides appear willing to continue negotiations.

"This was a meeting that never happened at that level between the US and the Iranian government in 49 years... So there is a lot of mistrust between Iran and the USA and it can't be solved overnight, but I know that the people sitting across wanted to make a deal... We negotiated in good faith... I feel very good about where we are," he said.

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Trump Aiming At Grand Bargain

Addressing a Turning Point USA event in Georgia, US Vice President JD Vance discussed the 20-plus hours of negotiations with Iran, where he led the US delegation.

He said that Trump “doesn't want to make, like, a small deal. He wants to make the grand bargain.” Vance added, “That's the trade that he's offering,” and that Trump is telling Iran, “If you guys commit to not having a nuclear weapon, we are going to make Iran thrive.”

“We're going to make it economically prosperous, and we're going to invite the Iranian people into the world economy in a way they haven't been in my entire life,” the vice president said.

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that negotiations could resume "over the next two days."