US Vice President JD Vance, Delegation En Route To Pakistan For 2nd Round Of Talks With Iran; Expected To Land Soon | YouTube - @WhiteHouse

US President Donald Trump, on April 20, said that Vice President JD Vance and the delegation led by him for the second round of direct peace talks with Iran are en route to Pakistan and are expected to land within hours. He added that he is looking forward to meeting senior Iranian leaders if a breakthrough is reached.

This second visit of US Vice President JD Vance to Pakistan comes after the first round of direct negotiations with Iran failed to yield any significant outcome.

First Round Of Talks Fails To Reach An Agreement

After 21 hours of negotiations in Pakistan, talks between the United States and Iran ended in a stalemate on April 12 with US Vice President JD Vance confirming that no agreement was reached. Addressing reporters, Vance said discussions were extensive but inconclusive.

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"We've had a number of substance agreements with the Iranians- that is the good news. The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement. That is bad news for Iran, much more than it is bad news for the United States of America."

"We go back to the United States having not come to an agreement", Vance said. He stressed that Washington had clearly outlined its red lines, but Iran "chose not to accept our terms".

He added, "We just could not get to a situation where the Iranians were willing to accept opur terms."

Despite maintaining communication with Donald Trump and senior officials, talks failed to progress.

Air Force Two Call Sign Changed During The First Round Of Talks

US Vice President JD Vance’s visit to Islamabad during the first round of negotiations was a key moment in global diplomacy, and the US mission itself was the primary focus. However, aviation enthusiasts identified a tactical shift in the VP’s transit. Instead of the typical “Air Force Two” call sign, his aircraft appeared on radar as SAM095. This change in call sign reflected the extreme sensitivity of the mission.

Due to the high-stakes negotiations, officials opted for the Special Air Mission (SAM) designation, making it less of a target for digital tracking and adding a layer of protection to the vice president’s movement.