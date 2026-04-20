'I Was Stunned & Saddened...': Netanyahu Condemns Jesus Statue Vandalism By IDF Soldier, Vows Harsh Action Against Offender

Benjamin Netanyahu has strongly condemned the vandalism of a statue of Jesus Christ carried out by a soldier of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in southern Lebanon, promising strict disciplinary action against the offender.

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In a post on the social media platform X on Sunday, Netanyahu said he was “stunned and saddened” to learn about the incident, which triggered widespread backlash after a photo of the vandalism circulated online. The viral image reportedly showed a uniformed soldier striking a Catholic statue of Jesus Christ with what appeared to be a hammer, after the statue had been placed upside down.

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Condemning the act in the strongest terms, Netanyahu said military authorities had launched a criminal investigation into the incident and assured that harsh disciplinary action would be taken if wrongdoing was confirmed.

Emphasising Israel’s stance on religious tolerance, Netanyahu said the country upholds values of mutual respect among followers of all faiths. He expressed regret over the incident and apologised for the hurt caused to believers in Lebanon and across the world.

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The controversy has sparked criticism on social media, with many users demanding accountability from the Israeli military. Netanyahu reiterated that Israel remains committed to ensuring freedom of worship and maintaining respect for religious symbols.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the identity of the soldier involved, and the investigation remains ongoing.