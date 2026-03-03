Israel Expands Military Footprint In Lebanon As Border Tensions Surge

US-Israel-Iran Tensions: 6 American Soldiers Killed In Ongoing Joint Military Strikes Against Iran | IANS

Israel has authorised its military to advance and take control of additional strategic positions inside Lebanon, citing the need to prevent further attacks on Israeli border communities, AFP reported.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had directed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to expand operations as part of efforts to contain escalating cross-border threats.

Lebanese Army Redeploys Troops

In response to what it described as Israeli “escalation,” the Lebanese army withdrew soldiers from several recently established border outposts on Tuesday. A Lebanese military source told AFP that small units of eight to nine personnel stationed at each point were redeployed to main bases due to safety concerns.

The move signals mounting strain along the Israel-Lebanon frontier as hostilities intensify.

Hezbollah Draws Lebanon Into Conflict

Lebanon was pulled into the broader regional conflict after Hezbollah launched rockets into northern Israel, saying the attack was in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during recent US-Israeli strikes.

Israel responded with large-scale airstrikes across Lebanese territory. The Lebanese government subsequently announced an immediate ban on Hezbollah’s military activities.

Senior Hezbollah Figures Killed

The Israeli military said it killed Hussein Moukalled, identified as the head of Hezbollah’s intelligence services, in a strike in Beirut on Monday.

On Tuesday, the IDF announced the killing of another senior militant, Reza Khazai, in a separate strike in the Lebanese capital. According to Israel, Khazai oversaw Hezbollah’s weapons build-up on behalf of Iran’s elite Quds Force. The military did not disclose his nationality.

Rising Fears Of Wider Escalation

With Israeli forces advancing positions inside Lebanon and Hezbollah sustaining leadership losses, the northern front has emerged as a key flashpoint in the expanding regional war, raising concerns of deeper cross-border confrontation.